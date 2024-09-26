NFL reporter Melissa Stark’s daughters identical resemblance to mom

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The Sunday Night Football reporter shared a photo with her 17-year-old twin daughters, and the trio could easily be mistaken for triplets.

Matthew Graham

Jan 29, 2013: Melissa Stark during media day in preparation for Super Bowl XLVII
Jan 29, 2013: Melissa Stark during media day in preparation for Super Bowl XLVII / John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Melissa Stark has been able to balance motherhood and a highly successful NFL media career seamlessly. 

The proud mother of four and sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, celebrated yesterday’s National Daughters Day by posting on Instagram a beautiful photo of herself standing between her 17-year-old twin daughters, Clara and Clemmie. 

Melissa Stark with her twin daughters Clara and Clemmie
Melissa Stark with her twin daughters Clara and Clemmie / Melissa Stark/Instagram

What’s striking is how identical both daughters look standing next to their mother, who looks fantastic at 50 years old. The NFL Network host also has two older boys, Mike and Jackson, and Stark has been known to bring her children on the road with her so that she can spend time with them, even during the hectic grind of an NFL season.

Last year for Clara and Clemmie’s 16th birthday, Stark posted photos of her twin girls growing up with the sweet message, “Clara & Clemmie, HAPPY birthday! 🎈🎂 There are no words to describe how much I love you & how incredible it is to be your mom. My wish for you…keep being kind, caring, confident and follow your dreams. ❤️❤️ You make life so much fun!”

The veteran NFL reporter has been a trailblazer in the industry and is highly respected by her peers, and it’s great to see her able to juggle a successful career while raising four kids.

Or in this photo, she could be mistaken for Clara and Clemmie’s older sister.

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

