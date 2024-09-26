NFL reporter Melissa Stark’s daughters identical resemblance to mom
Melissa Stark has been able to balance motherhood and a highly successful NFL media career seamlessly.
The proud mother of four and sideline reporter for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, celebrated yesterday’s National Daughters Day by posting on Instagram a beautiful photo of herself standing between her 17-year-old twin daughters, Clara and Clemmie.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers trolls viral Joe Burrows NFL fit with perfect one-liner
What’s striking is how identical both daughters look standing next to their mother, who looks fantastic at 50 years old. The NFL Network host also has two older boys, Mike and Jackson, and Stark has been known to bring her children on the road with her so that she can spend time with them, even during the hectic grind of an NFL season.
Last year for Clara and Clemmie’s 16th birthday, Stark posted photos of her twin girls growing up with the sweet message, “Clara & Clemmie, HAPPY birthday! 🎈🎂 There are no words to describe how much I love you & how incredible it is to be your mom. My wish for you…keep being kind, caring, confident and follow your dreams. ❤️❤️ You make life so much fun!”
The veteran NFL reporter has been a trailblazer in the industry and is highly respected by her peers, and it’s great to see her able to juggle a successful career while raising four kids.
Or in this photo, she could be mistaken for Clara and Clemmie’s older sister.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels