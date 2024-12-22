Claire Kittle stuns in elite knee-high gold boots, leg-flaunting 49ers fit
Claire Kittle got to enjoy some warm weather in Miami for the San Francisco 49ers game and took full advantage with a leg-flaunting tribute fit to her husband George Kittle.
The 30-year-old Claire has been a bright spot for the 49ers all season like when she bared her back in a stunning look, and had fun in the Buffalo snow in her custom snowsuit.
She joined fellow WAG Kristin Juszczyk with another sizzling look vs. the Miami Dolphins with her golden wrestling-like boots and her George Kittle shirt while flaunting her legs.
RELATED: George Kittle's wife Claire stuns in crop top bomber jacket, Gucci shades
Like her husband, Claire brings it every game day with looks like these.
RELATED: Kristin Juszczyk sizzles in Miami bikini selfie for 49ers warm weather trip
George has also been a bright spot this season with very few of them for the team that entered Sunday at 6-8. Kittle has 60 catches for 861 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.
George and Claire both met with students and Iowa Hawkeyes athletes back in 2012 where George was a freshman football player and Claire was a freshman on the basketball team. They got married in 2019.
Claire certainly sizzled on Sunday in the Miami Heat with another fit winner.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Geaux Tigers: Paul Skenes surprises Livvy Dunne with elite gift for LSU graduation
Congratulations: Livvy Dunne reveals entire white-hot minidress under graduation gown
Reconciled?: Lane Kiffin fuels ex-wife Layla speculation reposting cute Christmas photo
Kiffin trio: Kiffin’s ex-wife Layla outshines Landry, Presley grooving at swanky NYC hotel
Basketball royalty: How much is WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark worth?