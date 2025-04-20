49ers star George Kittle claps back at WWE Wrestlemania 41 fans on slow chugging beer
George Kittle is a massive man at 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. The fearsome lumberjack-looking All-Pro tight end of the San Francisco 49ers is someone no defensive back wants to tackle in the open field. He also loves to be the life of the party and no doubt with his size can throw back a few beers.
Despite the team’s season ending in disappointment, Kittle is having quite the offseason after taking a yacht party in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his teammates and wife Claire while downing tequila, and then rocking a full polar bear fit in the snow, and even taking in a Nashville Predators NHL game with quarterback Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna for a couples date niight.
On Saturday, the avid pro wrestling fanatic showed up in the Las Vegas Raiders stadium not for a game, but for Wrestlemania 41 where he was seen sitting with music star Jelly Roll and giving his predictions.
When the cameras panned to Kittle at one point he downed a full beer.
He took that down like a champ. Some people, however, questioned his beer-chugging capabilities calling him out as being a “slow.” Kittle heard these people and responded in the comments of “The Pat McAfee Show” Instagram post. Kittle said, “For those who saying I chug slow, you’re not entirely wrong.. but go beer for beer with me plz 😎.”
Yea, who wants to go beer-for-beer with that man?!
It’s also not the first time we’ve seen him down a full beer. Here he was at a Predators game in January.
You be the judge if he downed that one too slow.
Regardless of how fast he drank his beer (and probably a few others), Kittle looked like he was having an amazing time in Las Vegas.
