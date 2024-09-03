Nika Muhl rocks elegant UConn blue dress for Connecticut Sun redux (PHOTOS)
Nika Muhl is back in Connecticut for the second straight game as the former UConn star and the Seattle Storm take on the Sun on Tuesday night.
The two teams previously faced off on Sunday, September 1, with the Sun outlasting Seattle for a 93-85 victory.
While Muhl sees limited minutes during her rookie season, she has been stealing the spotlight on the WNBA runway with her outstanding pre-game fits.
PHOTOS: UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning fit for WNBA debut in Connecticut
Tuesday was no different as she showed up in an elegant dress in UConn blue.
Nika understood the assignment.
Muhl was forced to miss the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues and she has received very limited minutes to start her professional career, but "The Minister of Defense" is still a fan-favorite and draws a loyal following wherever she goes.
The Storm currently sits in third place in the Western Conference and fifth place overall in the WNBA standings with a record of 19-13.
Connecticut, meanwhile, has the league's second-best record at 24-8. The Sun, meanwhile, have the league's second-best record at 24-8.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
NBA power couple: Steph posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
Girl next door charm: Livvy Dunne comically refuels at iconic southern pit stop
Sweetness x2: Tara Davis-Woodhall’s touching moment after husband Hunter’s race
Homecoming queen: Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning WNBA fit in return