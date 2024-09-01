UConn star Nika Muhl rocks stunning fit for WNBA debut in Connecticut
Former UConn Huskies star Nika Muhl made her WNBA debut in Connecticut on Sunday, September 1, when the Seattle Storm faced off against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Muhl was a standout defender for the Huskies throughout her collegiate career and she received a warm welcome before the game.
Of course, Muhl had to bring her A-game with the pre-game fit and she did just that.
PHOTOS: WNBA's Gabby Williams sends iconic message in French with pre-game fit
Before tip-off, Muhl was getting plenty of love from the Connecticut fans who were happy to see her back close to home.
Fans were showing the love and Muhl was giving it right back, signing autographs and even signing the cast of a young fan who was wearing a UConn jersey.
That's love.
Muhl was forced to miss the first few games of the WNBA preseason because of visa issues and she has received very limited minutes to start her professional career, but "The Minister of Defense" is still a fan-favorite and draws a loyal following wherever she goes.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)