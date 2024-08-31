The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener

Loreal Sarkisian, the First Lady of Texas football and wife of Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, showed off her look for the team's season-opener.

Josh Sanchez

Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up the sign of the horns in the endzone before the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium.
Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, holds up the sign of the horns in the endzone before the game against Alabama at Royal Memorial Stadium. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, is known as the First Lady of Texas Football. She brings the passion and energy to the Longhorns sidelines, and some killer fits to boot.

This season, Loreal announced she would be going more in-depth with her gameday fashion looks and tips and she came out swinging for the team's season-opener against the Colorado State Rams.

Loreal showed off her stunning look on Instagram before taking it to the sidelines.

VIDEO: Texas Tech cheerleaders viral TikTok features football coach

She's rocking a sleeveless denim top and black skirt, and accessorizing with some denim heels and a denim bag.

If this is the Week 1 look, the Longhorns faithful are in for a treat as the season goes on.

While Loreal may be new to football fans, she is no stranger to sports.

She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina AT&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles.

Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership.

The Texas Longhorns enter the 2024 college football season as the No. 4 team in the AP Top 25 poll and have national championship aspirations.

The First Lady of Texas Football will be there cheering them on every step of the way.

