Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener
Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, is known as the First Lady of Texas Football. She brings the passion and energy to the Longhorns sidelines, and some killer fits to boot.
This season, Loreal announced she would be going more in-depth with her gameday fashion looks and tips and she came out swinging for the team's season-opener against the Colorado State Rams.
Loreal showed off her stunning look on Instagram before taking it to the sidelines.
VIDEO: Texas Tech cheerleaders viral TikTok features football coach
She's rocking a sleeveless denim top and black skirt, and accessorizing with some denim heels and a denim bag.
If this is the Week 1 look, the Longhorns faithful are in for a treat as the season goes on.
While Loreal may be new to football fans, she is no stranger to sports.
She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina AT&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles.
Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership.
The Texas Longhorns enter the 2024 college football season as the No. 4 team in the AP Top 25 poll and have national championship aspirations.
The First Lady of Texas Football will be there cheering them on every step of the way.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trifecta: Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas’ epic photo after Fever game
Ahhhh: Paige Bueckers’ heartwarming UConn ‘first day’ return photos, nostalgic twist
Stylin’ too: Paige Bueckers shows off multifaceted fashions in summer photo dump
Real life: Gabby Thomas has a ‘real’ job? USA Olympians’ other professions revealed
Game, set, match: Leylah Fernandez debuts new hairstyle at US Open (PHOTOS)