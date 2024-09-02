Tara Davis-Woodhall hilariously describes nerves watching husband in Paralympics
Tara Davis-Woodhall claimed gold in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics last month, and now it's her husband Hunter Woodhall's time to shine at the Paralympics.
Hunter competes in a variety of track and field events and qualified for the T64 100-meter final with an 11.02 second time.
He will compete in the final on Monday, September 2.
MORE: 'America's Cowgirl' Tara Davis-Woodhall goes viral after winning gold
After the race, the couple shared a wholesome moment, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for Tara from the stands.
She took to social media to share the wave of emotions she went through during Hunter's race and hilariously described them with the perfect Olympic analogy.
Brilliant.
The Biles II is the signature move for women's gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles on the vault. It is also known as a Yurchenko double pike, but no one can do it like Simone so she gets her flowers.
Tara Davis-Woodhall will have to go through all of the emotions again on Monday morning when Hunter lines up for the final.
Hopefully he helps her stick the landing.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
WAG Wowza: Texas HC’s wife rocks stunning fit for Longhorns opener (PHOTOS)
On the mat-erial girl: Livvy Dunne’s best leotards over the years
You go girl!: A’ja Wilson debuts AKA sorority-inspired Nike LeBron 21 PEs (PHOTOS)
Wrestle-’Bash’ indeed: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan break the internet with ‘freaky’ pin
Buried treasure: Where Caleb Williams keeps his Heisman Trophy is simply amazing