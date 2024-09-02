The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tara Davis-Woodhall hilariously describes nerves watching husband in Paralympics

Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall hilariously described the emotions she goes through watching her husband Hunter compete in the Paralympics.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Aug 8, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA) celebrates winning the women's long jump final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Tara Davis-Woodhall claimed gold in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics last month, and now it's her husband Hunter Woodhall's time to shine at the Paralympics.

Hunter competes in a variety of track and field events and qualified for the T64 100-meter final with an 11.02 second time.

He will compete in the final on Monday, September 2.

After the race, the couple shared a wholesome moment, but it wasn't all smooth sailing for Tara from the stands.

She took to social media to share the wave of emotions she went through during Hunter's race and hilariously described them with the perfect Olympic analogy.

Brilliant.

The Biles II is the signature move for women's gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles on the vault. It is also known as a Yurchenko double pike, but no one can do it like Simone so she gets her flowers.

Tara Davis-Woodhall will have to go through all of the emotions again on Monday morning when Hunter lines up for the final.

Hopefully he helps her stick the landing.

