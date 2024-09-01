Steph Curry posts adorable photos ‘enjoying life’ with wife Ayesha
If anyone deserves some rest and relaxation this summer it’s Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
The All-Star point guard is fresh off single-handedly delivering Team USA to a gold medal with his performances in the final two games of the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. He was seen afterwards, enjoying the celebration with his teammates.
Last week, he signed a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Warriors, keeping him under contract through the 2026-2027 season, and dispelling social media bio rumors that went viral. That right there calls for some serious celebrating, and from the looks of it that’s exactly what he and wife Ayesha Curry look to be doing.
The caption reads, “Enjoying life!!!”, while Curry and Ayesha sip on some wine.
That much money is more than the entire 2024 Oakland Athletics roster!!! That’s worth three exclamation points.
Curry averaged 26.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game last season and will look to lead the Warriors again next season. For now, he should be living it up.
