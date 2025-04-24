No. 1 WNBA pick Paige Bueckers dons full Dallas Wings uniform for first time
Paige Bueckers has officially ditched the UConn Huskies uniform she wore for the last four years for a Dallas Wings one. She donned the full uniform for the first time for what fans hope is a long time.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft has been the face of UConn basketball, helping it win the first national title since 2016. She averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in her final season. She went nuclear with a 40-point game in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney.
On draft night, the 23-year-old Bueckers showed she’s going to be a star on and off the court for the Wings with not one, but two sparkly fits. She also starred in an ad with former teammate Azzi Fudd where they had a pink fashion competition going on.
After strolling into practice for the first time while carrying some elite Kobe sneakers with her, she now showed off what she’ll fully look like in a Wings uniform. Welcome to the Paige Bueckers Era Dallas fans.
She also showed off some cowboy boots and a hat while in the uniform.
The preseason for the Wings starts on May 2 where we will get a glimpse of her against professional players. She certainly looks like a star already.
