Dallas Wings’ Paige Bueckers has Kobe Bryant faves for WNBA preseason work

The No. 1 WNBA pick reported for duty with her new team with some fire Kobe sneakers.

Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers has officially reported for duty with the Dallas Wings, and she did so in style with the Kobe 5 “X-Ray” shoes and a Nike fit.

Bueckers, 23, was the first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft where she wore not one, but two sparkly fire fits before changing into a more causal look at her after-party.

Bueckers rocking her fit on the orange carpet of the WNBA draft at The Shed in New York City. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

She then headed back to campus for a hang with bestie Azzi Fudd where they also dropped a pink fit off in an Oreo ad.

After she penned an emotional goodbye to the UConn Huskies, it was time for the national champ to take her talents to the pros with preseason starting for the Wings on May 2. Bueckers strolled in like a boss where she had a Nike rugby black and white polo on, and the fire Kobe 5 protro sneakers in her hand that happen to be very Wings-like in color.

And video of her walking in with the Kobes.

Bueckers is a Nike athlete and has her own shoes, the ground-breaking G.T. Hustle 3 PE with all kinds of sweet details. She was the first women’s collegiate athlete with her own signature sneaker. She even gifted her teammates a pair.

She also rocked a cowboy hat with her new teammates as well.

Welcome to the WNBA, Paige. Way to come in with a bang.

