Azzi Fudd noticeably absent from Paige Bueckers' birthday post fueling breakup talk
Paige Bueckers turned 24 on Monday, October 20. She received a flood of birthday wishes from friends and teammates, and even made herself a look back at her 23 years on the planet in a big photo dump. Noticeably absent from all of it is her former UConn Huskies teammate and girlfriend Azzi Fudd.
Bueckers and Fudd, 22, went viral when Fudd showed off her phone case that said “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend” on it back in June after she was at Bueckers’ WNBA draft night when she was selected No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings and where Fudd had a stunning makeover. They hard launched their relationship at the WNBA All-Star weekend in July in Indianapolis, Indiana, and were the talk of the town.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd surprisingly disses gf Paige Bueckers for her all-time UConn team
In August, Fudd revealed when she first started liking Bueckers, but in September after rocking a custom Paige Bueckers fit that San Francisco 49ers WAG and fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk made for her, there hasn’t been much interaction between the two on social media or public appearances together.
After Bueckers finished her first WNBA season where she won Rookie of the Year, Fudd was strangely silent. Then Bueckers took an epic girls trip to a tropical paradise where she let loose, but there was no sign of Fudd there.
RELATED: Azzi Fudd rocks new UConn uniform in TikTok dance with non-Paige Bueckers roomie
Now, Fudd is getting ready to play for the defending national champions and preseason No. 1 Huskies and could be focused on basketball, but not sending a happy birthday post to her girlfriend as of this writing at 6:30 pm ET is interesting. Even more so is Bueckers’ own post where she wrote, “God didn’t play about at all about year 23 Forever Blessed and highly favored Thank you God!” and posted pictures from the year where none of them included Fudd.
Are the basketball stars still together? It’s a legitimate question after Paige Bueckers’ birthday unfolded. Fans certainly have been disappointed with the silence.
We can say Fudd’s brother Jon Fudd did wish Bueckers a happy birthday, though.
More to come as this all plays out.
