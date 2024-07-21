Snoop Dogg shows off his fly fit and picks his GOAT for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are underway. As many athletes have begun heading to Paris to represent Team USA, other of our country’s most beloved public figures will be joining them. One of them is rapper Snoop Dogg, who will beproviding commentary throughout the games as an official correspondent.
Today, Team USA’s official Instagram account shared Snoop’s official headshots, in which he is wearing a Nike tracksuit and a blue durag. In a second clip in the carousel, fans can see behind-the-scenes footage as Snoop gets his headshots taken.
While Snoop seems to be easygoing throughout the process, he has one simple request.
“Make sure you get that GOAT,” he says to the cameraman, as he reveals a shirt featuring track star Noah Lyles, who will be representing Team USA in track and field.
“You see that GOAT?” Snoop asks, alluding to Lyles (“GOAT” meaning “greatest of all time.”)
“We got the GOAT,” replies the cameraman.
While Lyles, and all of the athletes representing the US are set for promising performances, we are equally excited for Snoop’s reporting. You can catch him in the hizzle fo’ shizzle beginning this coming Friday, as the 2024 Paris Olympic Games kick off.
