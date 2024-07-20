Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: who's wearing sicker kicks for WNBA All-Star Game?
As much as the rookie phenoms shy away from it, the world wants Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark.
Heck, even their half-court shootout during today’s WNBA All-Star practice has 2.3 million views on Twitter as of this posting.
But the real drama was with their kicks, with the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark rocking the fantastic new Nike Kobe 6 Protro WNBA All-Star PEs, which were introduced on Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram Story...
...and the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese wearing her Marvin Baroota-designed, All-Star Barbie Reebok Solution Lows.
Sneakerheads probably prefer Clark’s, while style mavens would probably choose Reese’s.
The Fever phenom wore $400 Kobe 6 Italian Camos earlier in the season when she faced off against Chi-Town Barbie and the Sky. Nike and Clark are working on her signature shoe as part of her eight year, $28 million deal.
Reese chose Reebok because of her relationship with Shaq and getting greater creative control, which was on full display this week when she debuted her new line with a Chicago-Sky catsuit with matching kicks before the game against the Las Vegas Aces.
In the end, the Fever phenom and All-Star Barbie are both crushing it: kicks and all.
