Angel Reese sizzles in two-piece bikini poolside before WNBA All-Star Game (PHOTOS)
Angel Reese is defying the age old parental summer rule: don’t hang out in the sun all day before playing a game. In her case, it’s tonight’s WNBA All-Star Game.
Chi-Town Barbie turned All-Star Barbie has had the perfect summer getaway weekend in Scottsdale, and it very much looks more like a bachelorette party, which of course Scottsdale is an ideal setting for both.
This is of course coming off the heels of Vegas Barbie, where she ruled Sin City with courtside seats for NBA Summer League, debuted her new Reebok line with a sick pregame fit, upset the Las Vegas Aces, got a surprise visit from Usher in the locker room afterwards, and learned what not to do when the cameras are rolling. Just ask her close buddy Kysre Gondrezick and her possible new beau Jaylen Brown, who of course backtracked after his Bronny James comments.
Then the Chicago Sky jet-setting rookie sensation came fashionable late to Phoenix, where all she did was beat perceived- or real-rival Caitlin Clark in a half-court shooting contest during the WNBA All-Star practice for Team WNBA.
Let’s hope the 22-year-old fashion maven takes a nap before her big game. It’s been a hell of week already.
