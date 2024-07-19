Caitlin Clark slays in sheer see-through fit for 2024 WNBA All-Star arrivals
Let the debates rage on between WNBA rookie stars Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese for Rookie of the Year. (Shaq is team Reese.)
Both first-year stars turned heads with their fashion choices at the WNBA draft, and ever since then, it’s been a “Zoolander”-esque runoff between the two (with the Chicago Sky's Reese clearly ahead at the break), and the entire rookie class for that matter: Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks, Nika Muhl of the Seattle Storm, and the list goes on and on.
So for the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game arrivals orange carpet, the Indiana Fever phenom knew she had to deliver. And deliver she did with a sheer, slightly see-through Armani dress.
The Armani fit was accentuated with Versace shoes and purse, Tiffany & Co. bracelets and necklace, and Cartier earrings.
Also, Clark was asked for her fashion advice.
“Be comfortable,” she stated simply.
The 22 year old wears the top-name designers for any big WNBA event, just like when she wore Prada from head-to-toe for the draft.
Per usual, the transcendent star was humble when asked about what she hoped to get out of her fist WNBA All-Star experience.
“I think just enjoying it,” Clark said. “Obviously, it’s my first time here, so it’s a new experience… I don’t know what to really expect. Just soak it in. You only get to do this once for the first time, so I’m going to enjoy it.”
She’s enjoying it in another luxurious fine fit: comfortable of course!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh snap: Flau’jae’s mom serves priceless humble pie about leaving LSU for WNBA
Superfly!: Cameron Brink dons superhero spandex with LA Sparks legend (PHOTOS)
Adorable: Livvy Dunne posts darling four-word caption for Paul Skenes All-Star gig
Smokin’: Angel Reese rocks Chicago Sky-blue catsuit with kicks to match (PHOTO)
Smokin’ x2: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too