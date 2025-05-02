Who is Shedeur Sanders' reggae-star friend Shenseea?
Shedeur Sanders shockingly dropped to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns. Yet, it was his new friend, reggae star Shenseea, that still has social media ablaze.
After surprising everyone at his NFL draft party with a Shenseea couch hang-out caught on his brother's, Deion Sanders Jr., behind-the-scenes video, speculation was flying about their relationship.
At this point, they're only friends, but the reggae star, confirmed in the former Colorado Buffaloes QB's Instagram Reels video of his swanky soiree, which he posted today, also showed up at his Dallas NFL celebration party over the weekend.
RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders hangs with Shenseea again at his 'Legendary' party
So while Jamaican dancehall music fans might know her well, many NFL fans had no clue who she was until draft night. So get to know the new Cleveland Browns quarterback's famous singer friend.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders arrives at Browns facility in ‘Legendary’ casual fit
She's from Jamaica
Shenseea, born Chinsea Linda Lee, was born in Kingston, Jamaica, and dreamed of being a musician at a very young age. She is most well-known for her tracks on Kanye West's song "Pure Souls" in 2021, eventually getting nominated for a Grammy as part of the entire album "Donda."
The 28 year old parlayed that into a the successful debut album "Alpha" the following year, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard top reggae albums chart. Her follow-up album, "Never Gets Late Here" in 2024 was also nominated for a Best Reggae Album Grammy Award.
She has a son
Shanseea has a 7-year-old son named Rajeiro, who has shown up with her to red carpets and is sometimes on her social media posts, where she boasts 8.5 million Instagram and 7 million TikTok followers.
She's gone viral at a sporting event before
Shenseea melted social media when she sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game this past season in late October.
"'Course they'll win if i'm courtside! 🏆," Shenseea wrote for her Instagram carousel post. Ironically, the Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves that night. The Wolves and Anthony Edwards got their revenge in the Western Conference first-round NBA playoffs series, winning in five games.
In the end, most folks on social media only remember Shenseea's fantastic fit. Now NFL fans know her too.