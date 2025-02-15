Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens celebrate oft-delayed honeymoon nearly 2 years later
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens spend a lot of time traveling, but until recently, there’s one special trip they hadn’t taken — their honeymoon.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens continue NYC adventure with Knicks game date night
The seven-time Olympic gold medal gymnast and the Chicago Bears safety first wed in April 2023, and evidently, didn’t take their honeymoon immediately after their wedding. But it appears they are resolving the matter this Valentine’s Day weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 15. Biles took to her Instagram Story to reveal that they are finally going on their honeymoon “2 years later.”
The update came in the form of a mirror selfie, with both of them dressed in loungy athleisure, accompanied by stacks and stacks of luggage.
It’s not clear where they’re going, but if we know them, it’s somewhere extravagant.
In recent weeks, the couple has visited Miami, where Owens shared a shirtless selfie by the ocean waters, revealing several tattoos. The couple was also recently in New York City, where Biles made a surprise visit to the Today show on Hoda Kotb’s last episode as a co-anchor.
RELATED: Simone Biles has hilarious beer chugging fail on European adventure
While work takes the superstar couple to many places, we imagine they are enjoying spending time at home lately, especially after moving into their $3 million mansion near Houston.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots