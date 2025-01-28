The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Simone Biles, hubby Jonathan Owen share completed mansion selfie after many delays

The couple is getting settled into their $3 million home in Houston, and shared a mirror selfie to commemorate the big milestone.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; American gymnast Simone Biles (right) and her husband NFL player Jonathan Owens walk off the court following a game between the New York Knicks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens continue to make moves — and their latest is a move down south.

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles greets husband and Chicago Bears defensive back Jonathan Owens (36) before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

RELATED: Simone Biles flexes pajamas selfie with Jonathan Owens shirtless nonchalantly shaving

At long last, the couple has moved into their new $3 million mansion in Houston, Texas after previously living in Chicago. The couple has been developing their new home over the course of nearly two years. And after much delays, the two are finally getting ready to settle in. The home is comprised of high-end finishes, which include a striking mirrored ceiling and marble bathroom — inside of which is a freestanding bathtub and huge shower.

Upon arrival to their home, the couple took a mirror selfie, commemorating the big milestone and the start of a new chapter. In the photo, which was shared to Biles’ Instagram Story, we see the gorgeous cabinets and marble sink tops of the bathroom.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share a mirror selfie to commemorate their move into their new Houston mansion on Jan. 27, 2025. / Simone Biles / Instagram

At they are now living in Houston, Biles’ hometown, they’ll be closer to the gymnasts’ family. Which is a good thing, as she will be able to celebrate special occasions, like birthdays. Earlier today, Simone posted a photo with her sister, Adria, and gave her a shoutout on her 26th birthday.

Simone Biles shares a photo with Adria Biles on her 26th birthday, on Jan. 25, 2025. / Simone Biles / Instagram

But just because they’re now Houstonians doesn’t mean they’re done with Chicago. In another Story, Simone teased her and Owens next visit to the windy city.

RELATED: Simone Biles, hubby Jonathan Owens do tush push handshake before kiss at Bears game

“See you in a few months,” she wrote.

Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

