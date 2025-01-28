Simone Biles, hubby Jonathan Owen share completed mansion selfie after many delays
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens continue to make moves — and their latest is a move down south.
At long last, the couple has moved into their new $3 million mansion in Houston, Texas after previously living in Chicago. The couple has been developing their new home over the course of nearly two years. And after much delays, the two are finally getting ready to settle in. The home is comprised of high-end finishes, which include a striking mirrored ceiling and marble bathroom — inside of which is a freestanding bathtub and huge shower.
Upon arrival to their home, the couple took a mirror selfie, commemorating the big milestone and the start of a new chapter. In the photo, which was shared to Biles’ Instagram Story, we see the gorgeous cabinets and marble sink tops of the bathroom.
At they are now living in Houston, Biles’ hometown, they’ll be closer to the gymnasts’ family. Which is a good thing, as she will be able to celebrate special occasions, like birthdays. Earlier today, Simone posted a photo with her sister, Adria, and gave her a shoutout on her 26th birthday.
But just because they’re now Houstonians doesn’t mean they’re done with Chicago. In another Story, Simone teased her and Owens next visit to the windy city.
“See you in a few months,” she wrote.
