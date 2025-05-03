Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight with Churchill Downs fit in side-by-side photo
While Saturday is the Kentucky Derby and will bring out everyone’s best fits for the races, Friday’s Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, was quite the appetizer. Livvy Dunne and sister Julz Dunne may have both competed in their pink dresses for the races, but mom Kat Dunne actually stole the spotlight in hers.
The 22-year-old Livvy’s college gymnastics career with LSU is over, but it’s obvious her fit game certainly is not. She wore an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates before rocking a sizzling all-black fit to watch boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates. She then headed to Kentucky where she did they famous “Riders Up” call.
Livvy loves her mama Kat, even buying her a beach house with her NIL money in an elite birthday gift. The two have gone out and posed for some adorable selfies as well.
On Friday, the Dunnes took over Churchill Downs with Livvy, Julz, Kat, and dad David Dunne all in attendance and posing side-by-side.
Here’s Livvy in another shot:
And her older sister Julz, 24:
But they got it from their mom (and dad). What will the Dunne’s be wearing come Saturday at the races for the 151st Kentucky Derby?
