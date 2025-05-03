Livvy Dunne's polka-dot Kentucky Derby fit is black-and-white showstopper
Livvy Dunne topped her Friday Kentucky Oaks pink dress with a can’t-miss look for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.
The now former LSU gymnast’s college athletics career may be over, but her fit game certainly isn’t. After she crushed her teammates in an impressive “officially retired” dress for a night out following the Lady Tigers’ loss in the NCAA Championships, Dunne went with an all-back winner for boyfriend Paul Skenes’ big Pittsburgh Pirates victory vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.
At Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday, Dunne had the honor of calling for “Riders Up” in a traditional Oaks day pink for cancer awareness.
She was also jouned by sister Julz Dunne, who wore a competing pink dress, and her parents David and Kat Dunne. While mom stole the spotlight with her pink look, there was no stealing Dunne’s thunder on Saturday with her Derby white dress with black polka dots for an elegant, eye-popping look.
For comparison, here she is again in her Friday pink.
While both are fantastic dresses, Dunne certainly didn’t disappoint with her fit for the 151st running of the Kentucky Derby.
