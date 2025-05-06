The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith goes pink sweatpants casual for WNBA pregame fit

Chicago’s first-round draft pick kept it simple with her look before a preseason game in front of the home fans.

Matt Ryan

May 6, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) warms up before a WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena.
May 6, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Sky guard Hailey Van Lith (2) warms up before a WNBA game against the Minnesota Lynx at Wintrust Arena. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hailey Van Lith is ready to make a splash in the WNBA alongside her former LSU teammate Angel Reese. Unlike Reese, Van Lith kept her Chicago Sky pregame fit casual.

Van Lith was the overall No. 11 pick in the April draft out of the TCU Horned Frogs — she had transferred from LSU — and she turned some heads with her draft night fit, including Reese’s.

Van Lith on draft night. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Upon joining the team, Van Lith and Reese did a dance off in their full uniforms glam shoot.

Reese, who turned 23 on Tuesday, first strolled in with and unreal leather coat birthday fit.

Van Lith decided to keep it simple and comfortable in the pink sweats.

Chicago Sky/Instagram

Both fits work in their own ways.

The Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx in a preseason game in Chicago.

The regular season tips off on May 17 at the Indiana Fever vs. Caitlin Clark and co.

The 23-year-old Van Lith is dating Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs, who no doubt will be supporting her now that their season ended in the first round of the playoffs.

If she plays as relaxed as she looked in her pregame fit, Van Lith will be just fine and Suggs will have a lot to cheer for.

Chicago Sky/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

