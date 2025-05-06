Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith goes pink sweatpants casual for WNBA pregame fit
Hailey Van Lith is ready to make a splash in the WNBA alongside her former LSU teammate Angel Reese. Unlike Reese, Van Lith kept her Chicago Sky pregame fit casual.
Van Lith was the overall No. 11 pick in the April draft out of the TCU Horned Frogs — she had transferred from LSU — and she turned some heads with her draft night fit, including Reese’s.
RELATED: WNBA star Angel Reese flaunts 'pink' private jet to match her Barbie birthday fit
Upon joining the team, Van Lith and Reese did a dance off in their full uniforms glam shoot.
Reese, who turned 23 on Tuesday, first strolled in with and unreal leather coat birthday fit.
RELATED: Angel Reese, Megan Thee Stallion are side-by-side Met Gala besties in fit perfection
Van Lith decided to keep it simple and comfortable in the pink sweats.
Both fits work in their own ways.
The Sky take on the Minnesota Lynx in a preseason game in Chicago.
The regular season tips off on May 17 at the Indiana Fever vs. Caitlin Clark and co.
The 23-year-old Van Lith is dating Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs, who no doubt will be supporting her now that their season ended in the first round of the playoffs.
If she plays as relaxed as she looked in her pregame fit, Van Lith will be just fine and Suggs will have a lot to cheer for.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured