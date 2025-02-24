The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry has fashion disaster on luxury golf course for Cabo vacation

Fashion Fore judges golf fits for The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. Steph Curry is the NBA GOAT shooter and an amazing golfer, but in this case, his fit was a fail.

Matthew Graham

John Hefti-Imagn Images

Did you watch the PGA Tour's exciting Mexico Open where journeyman Brian Campbell might have gotten the luckiest bounce ever to win in a playoff?

No? Yeah, we didn't either.

RELATED: PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler fails in all-camouflage fit at Phoenix Open

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are seen during the 2024 US Open women’s singles final Jessica Pegula Vs Aryna Sabalenka. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Much like the PGA Tour and LIV Golf before the Masters Tournament, it's been pretty boring on the fashion front ever since Jason Day's controversial sweatsuit at Pebble Beach and Rickie Fowler's awful camouflage fit in Scottsdale for the booze-fest debaucherous Phoenix Open.

Luckily Ayesha Curry (and speaking of Mexico), lifestyle-brand entrepreneur wife of Golden State Warriors legend and the NBA's GOAT shooter Steph Curry, stole headlines over the weekend from her husband with her rocking string-bikini photos from their short Cabo San Lucas vacation after All-Star weekend in an Instagram carousel post.

RELATED: Ayesha Curry slays rare string bikini selfie in Cabo next to Steph

Buried towards the back were photos of Steph smoking a cigar and shaking his hips dancing while playing golf. All 100% approved and encouraged by Fashion Fore. What was not was his fashion disaster at a ritzy course that looked perfectly manicured in the video shared by Mrs. Curry.

Steph Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Steph Curry’s sister Sydel hilariously crushes his viral dorky look

Steph Curry, Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry, Instagram

Again, for good-times vibe on vacation, A-plus.

But oh Steph, Steph, Steph, a white muscle shirt and workout shorts on an exclusives, perfectly manicured golf course: F. Is that something a lot of us would want to wear on a brutally hot day in humid conditions? Absolutely. Even an NBA GOAT has to respect the course though. That's not some crappy muni. Given where Ayesha and Steph were staying, it is probably the ritziest of five-star resorts that Cabo has to offer.

Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

After doing a bit of research, the shorts are from his signature Under Armour golf collection, and go for $90 retail. And confirmed, they're still workout athleisure. So definitely super comfortable presumably. Appropriate though? Nope.

Final score (from 1-10: 1 being awful, 10 being gotta have it)

Fashion Fore score: 4 - Fashion Fore appreciates the comfort, and the shorts are technically part of Steph's golf line. Chef Curry also gets an extra point for having such a good time golfing. But that muscle shirt on its own is a zero.

Could you wear it at a snooty country club or a local muni?: Not even Steph could wear that at a snooty CC... We've seen folks shirtless at local munis, so yes, you could get away with the shredding-iron fit there. Just make sure you have the (bicep) guns to pull it off. Suns out, guns out.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram
Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion