Steph Curry has fashion disaster on luxury golf course for Cabo vacation
Did you watch the PGA Tour's exciting Mexico Open where journeyman Brian Campbell might have gotten the luckiest bounce ever to win in a playoff?
No? Yeah, we didn't either.
RELATED: PGA Tour star Rickie Fowler fails in all-camouflage fit at Phoenix Open
Much like the PGA Tour and LIV Golf before the Masters Tournament, it's been pretty boring on the fashion front ever since Jason Day's controversial sweatsuit at Pebble Beach and Rickie Fowler's awful camouflage fit in Scottsdale for the booze-fest debaucherous Phoenix Open.
Luckily Ayesha Curry (and speaking of Mexico), lifestyle-brand entrepreneur wife of Golden State Warriors legend and the NBA's GOAT shooter Steph Curry, stole headlines over the weekend from her husband with her rocking string-bikini photos from their short Cabo San Lucas vacation after All-Star weekend in an Instagram carousel post.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry slays rare string bikini selfie in Cabo next to Steph
Buried towards the back were photos of Steph smoking a cigar and shaking his hips dancing while playing golf. All 100% approved and encouraged by Fashion Fore. What was not was his fashion disaster at a ritzy course that looked perfectly manicured in the video shared by Mrs. Curry.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s sister Sydel hilariously crushes his viral dorky look
Again, for good-times vibe on vacation, A-plus.
But oh Steph, Steph, Steph, a white muscle shirt and workout shorts on an exclusives, perfectly manicured golf course: F. Is that something a lot of us would want to wear on a brutally hot day in humid conditions? Absolutely. Even an NBA GOAT has to respect the course though. That's not some crappy muni. Given where Ayesha and Steph were staying, it is probably the ritziest of five-star resorts that Cabo has to offer.
After doing a bit of research, the shorts are from his signature Under Armour golf collection, and go for $90 retail. And confirmed, they're still workout athleisure. So definitely super comfortable presumably. Appropriate though? Nope.
Final score (from 1-10: 1 being awful, 10 being gotta have it)
Fashion Fore score: 4 - Fashion Fore appreciates the comfort, and the shorts are technically part of Steph's golf line. Chef Curry also gets an extra point for having such a good time golfing. But that muscle shirt on its own is a zero.
Could you wear it at a snooty country club or a local muni?: Not even Steph could wear that at a snooty CC... We've seen folks shirtless at local munis, so yes, you could get away with the shredding-iron fit there. Just make sure you have the (bicep) guns to pull it off. Suns out, guns out.