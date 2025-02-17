Steph Curry, wife Ayesha have over-the-top kiss as she rocks sheer, sparkly jeans
Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha Curry got to enjoy the NBA All-Star weekend at home in the Bay Area and took advantage of some time together with maybe a little too much PDA.
The 11-time Golden State Warriors All-Star had a weekend to remember. First he hit up the All-Star Weekend festivities with Ayesha wearing an “uncomfortable” skintight fit, while the two of them had an epic reaction to Orlando Magic’s Mac McClung’s amazing winning dunk in the 2025 NBA Dunk Contest.
Then, on Sunday Curry led the All-Star OGs to a win and captured the second ASG MVP award in his career.
RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike together
With the game in San Francisco, the Curry’s were able to get away from the four kids for some time together. We’ve seen them before having some cocktails, enjoying life over some wine, and a naughty pirate Halloween costume night out. This time, both rocked some jeans with Ayesha in the sparkly ones while revealing her abs.
And they showed a little too much tongue, but yet it’s so adorable after being married since 2011 and knowing each other as teenagers.
RELATED: Steph Curry reveals hidden passion wife Ayesha never knew before
The couple now has Riley, 12, and Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and baby Caius, born in May of 2024. They are also still very much in love as seen by the above picture, and the adorable 19-year-old baby face Steph one Ayesha shared for Valentine’s Day.
