Steph Curry’s sister Sydel hilariously crushes his viral dorky look
There are very few things Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry can't do. But when he fails, the internet is quick to roast him.
This weekend, Curry claimed the NBA All-Star Game MVP award, but the biggest moment came when he went viral for a photoshoot with SLAM Magazine.
Curry was coming off of the heels of a stellar All-Star Game performance and an incredible photoshoot with his wife Ayesha for Vanity Fair, but the SLAM photo had everyone in tears.
His sister Sydel Curry-Lee mocked Steph for his awkward pose and dorky look in the viral photo that has now become a meme, while godsister and WNBA star Cameron Brink laughed along.
You can't win 'em all, Steph.
Sydel made the comments during her podcast with Brink named Straight 2 Cam. The Curry and Brink families have been very close since their parents met during the good ole days in college.
Sonya and Cameron Brink's mother Michelle were roommates at Virginia Tech, where Michelle played basketball and Sonya played volleyball. Both of their husbands, Greg Brink and Dell Curry, were basketball players at the school.
The families have remained close, leading to Sonya and Dell being Cameron's godparents and Michelle and Greg being the godparents of Steph, Sydel, and Seth Curry.
