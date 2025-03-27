Steph Curry's wife Ayesha flexes boat-day bathing suit fit without her husband
Ayesha Curry just turned 36 with an epic boat party while in Miami. She’s now showing off her full bikini bathing suit from the trip in what was a stunning look.
The wife of Golden State Warriors superstar has rocked many fire fits recently without her husband as the season is going like her Oscars party dress and hang with an A-list actress, and her stunning black gown at a San Francisco ballet.
Ayesha celebrated her big birthday out on a yacht while the team traveled to play the Miami Heat, even though Steph had to sit out while he recovers from injury. She enjoyed some good food and sun while the mom of four posed in her bikini. She wrote, “🛥️ day for the 🎂 Day!”
Ayesha looks amazing. Her and Steph, who have been married since 2011, have four kids: Riley, 12, Ryan 9, Cannon, 6, and new baby Caius, who was born just this past May.
It’s also not the first time recently she’s crushed a bikini as her and Steph got away for a quick Mexico trip during the All-Star break. It’s good to see Ayesha enjoying herself with and without her man in some sizzling photos.