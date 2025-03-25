Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha is Miami ‘island queen’ in birthday bathing suit selfie
Ayesha Curry turned 36 in epic fashion with a yacht trip while Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors road trip took them to Miami.
The wife of the NBA All-Star and GOAT three-point king showed off her yacht meal on Sunday with quite the spread.
She also crushed a yacht selfie.
While her hubby is on a business trip with the Warriors at the Miami Heat on Tuesday, he did have a couple of days off to spend time with his wife since 2011. He penned the sweetest birthday message for her, along with some adorable photos.
Ayesha is no stranger to rocking some fire fits and her bikini she just posed in during All-Star break with a Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, getaway with Steph by her side. Now, she rocked an “island queen” look with her friend while in another stunning bathing suit.
She certainly brought the heat to Miami before the basketball game.
Ayesha and Steph have been together since teenagers in North Carolina and recently celebrated an anniversary where she shared a 19-year-old baby face Steph picture, and then followed it up by wishing him a happy birthday with an adorable post as well.
The mother of four is looking amazing while enjoying some birthday fun. Happy birthday week to Ayesha Curry.