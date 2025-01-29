Ayesha Curry wows without Steph in stunning black ballet gown
While Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have been up and down this season, his wife Ayesha Curry is undefeated.
The 35-year-old mother of four and entrepreneur has sizzled in many looks like her “Dirty 30” fit for Steph’s sister Sydel’s birthday, and her naughty pirate Halloween costume, and her massive diamond ring flash in a close-up selfie.
She’s also busy taking are of four kids in Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon, 6, and new baby Caius, who was born in May. The supermom even took the kids to Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour show in Vancouver, Canada, where she shared the adorable mother-daughter moments.
While Steph is in the middle of his All-Star season despite the team hovering around .500, Ayesha was chosen as honory chair of the San Francisco Ballet where she absolutely crushed her black gown.
What amazing photos. Ayesha wrote, “It was such an honor to be this years honorary chair at the @sfballet Gala. The performances this year are going to be spectacular! Such a fun evening and I am so grateful.“ Steph liked the post as well.
Ayesha and Steph have been together since meeting as teenagers in Charlotte, North Carolina, where they met while in a church youth group. They married in 2011 and have been an NBA power couple since.
With looks like these, it’s easy to see why the greatest shooter of all time still swoons over his wife.
