Tennis star Coco Gauff flirts with the camera in dazzling denim
Tennis star Coco Gauff has become a phenomenon on the court — she’s currently ranked #2 women's tennis singles and #1 doubles — but she also knows how to score big points in the selfie department.
The 20-year-old Grand Slam winner took to Instagram on Thursday, December 5 to share a series of selfies she took in an adorable denim mini-dress. Her naturally curly hair was in all its glory as she accessorized with black sunglasses and a gold necklace.
The caption read, “face💳❌📉,” shorthand for “face card never declined.” This slang simply means, "with a face that pretty, she can get whatever she wants," according to WikiHow.
Commenters were inclined to agree with the statement.
WNBA superstar Cameron Brink commented, “Nevaaaaa would decline.”
Her mother, Candi Gauff, echoed her daughter’s statement, commenting, “Face card never declines.❤️”
Another of Gauff’s followers said that she was “so gorgeous,” while an enthusiastic fan declared that she could “buy the whole store!!!!!” with her “face card.”
The Georgia native has had a busy week on Instagram, revealing a new sponsorship deal with Naked Juice and wrapping up her tennis season with a shout out to Rolex.
She also shared her Spotify Wrapped top artists to her Instagram story on Wednesday, December 4, causing one fan to comment on the denim picture, “your replay for the year had Doechii and billy woods and that’s how I became even bigger of a fan of yours than I ever thought I could be! Keep going!!!! [SP]"