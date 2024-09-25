The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots for finale WNBA fit

The Los Angeles Sparks small forward finally drops the final fit of the season for all to see.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks injured forward Cameron Brink on the floor after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at Crypto.com Arena.
Cameron Brink’s season may have ended much earlier than she wanted, but that didn’t stop her for the rest of the Los Angeles Sparks’ season from winning off the court with her fashion game.

Brink hasn’t played since mid-June and is recovering from surgery on a torn ACL. That injury didn’t stop the former Stanford Cardinal star from rocking a bikini while holding a cane, or wearing this jaw-dropping pregame look.

It’s been almost a week since the Sparks season ended, but we hadn’t seen Brink’s WNBA finale fit…until now.

Brink captioned the post, “last tunnel fit of the year,” and absolutely crushed in the strapless minidress, suede boots look, showing off her tan lines. She certainly saved one of her best looks for last.

The 22-year-old Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.

Next season she’ll hopefully return to bringing her A-game both on and off the court.

