Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots for finale WNBA fit
Cameron Brink’s season may have ended much earlier than she wanted, but that didn’t stop her for the rest of the Los Angeles Sparks’ season from winning off the court with her fashion game.
Brink hasn’t played since mid-June and is recovering from surgery on a torn ACL. That injury didn’t stop the former Stanford Cardinal star from rocking a bikini while holding a cane, or wearing this jaw-dropping pregame look.
It’s been almost a week since the Sparks season ended, but we hadn’t seen Brink’s WNBA finale fit…until now.
Brink captioned the post, “last tunnel fit of the year,” and absolutely crushed in the strapless minidress, suede boots look, showing off her tan lines. She certainly saved one of her best looks for last.
The 22-year-old Brink finished her rookie season averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game.
Next season she’ll hopefully return to bringing her A-game both on and off the court.
