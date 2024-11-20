Coco Gauff is barely recognizable going incognito for Tyler, The Creator concert
Coco Gauff is one of the most recognizable faces in tennis, but you can barely tell who she is with her new look.
The 20-year-old star has taken the sport by storm and she’s currently ranked No. 3 in the WTA women’s singles rankings. Gauff, who won the 2023 U.S. Open, is a talent unlike one we’ve seen in the sport since Serena Williams. She was even the female flag bearer for Team USA next to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
She’s quite popular on social media too with 1.8 million Instagram followers, and showing she can go glam, too, with fits like this elegant, high-slit purple dress.
Gauff recently changed up her look becoming almost unrecognizable for a Tyler, The Creator concert, going incognito.
And with this fit:
She certainly let her hair down and she looks fantastic. No doubt, the hair will be pulled back or braided when she returns to the court so it doesn’t get in her face.
Gauff has amassed 227 wins and 98 losses, and over $21 million in career earnings so far.
She’s also very marketable as deals with like New Balance, Head, Barilla, among many.
Hair up or hair down, Coco Gauff is winning on and off the court.
