Cameron Brink sneaks smoking red bikini selfie behind fiancé
Cameron Brink's rookie campaign in the WNBA showed her quickly become one of the league's top interior defenders before a devastating injury knocked her out for the year.
Since then, the rising Los Angeles Sparks star has been living it up, being named one of the newest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, and getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter, a former rower at Stanford, during a trip to Paris.
Since then, the couple has continued their world tour with a massive photodump from a recent vacation.
Cameron Brink's knee-high boots, tiny miniskirt win 'Wheel of Fortune'
Included in the photo dump was a mirror selfie behind her fiancé in a stunning red bikini. She captioned the series of photos on Instagram with, "As of late" and a heart emoji.
Brink's rookie season came to a premature end after suffering a torn ACL in mid-June. The ACL injury also knocked her out of the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set to compete for Team USA 3x3 basketball.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
She's poised to make a huge impact when she returns to the court in 2025.
