TJ Watt’s wife Dani stuns in red next to fellow Steelers WAG Havana Boswell

T.J. Watt hasn’t returned to the Pittsburgh Steelers yet after having emergency surgery on a collapsed lung back on December 11. As he recovers, his wife Dani Watt was the one shining at the WAG holiday party.

The All-Pro linebacker experienced discomfort at the team’s facility and went to the hospital for tests. A day later, he needed surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung.

Coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers could use T.J. Watt for their playoff run. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

His wife Dani Watt had an emotional post right after:

“Yesterday TJ completed successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered early Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility. It has been a very long hard couple of days but he will be home soon to recover. Thank you all for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers, and support the past couple of days. And praise God for the amazing medical teams at both hospitals! 🙏🏼❤️”

While T.J. is on the mend, he still hasn’t returned to practice and coach Mike Tomlin has not said when — or if — that will be as the 9-6 Steelers try and make a playoff push.

In the meantime, Dani attended the holiday party where she stunned in red while posing with placekicker Chris Boswell’s wife Havana Boswell for a “Girls Night In: Christmas Edition” theme.

While Steelers fans are no doubt loving that photo, it will be good to see T.J. back on the field, and Dani back in game-day fits.

Dani and T.J.’s love story

The couple met in 2016 when he played football for the Wisconsin Badgers and she played soccer for the university.

They tied the knot in 2022 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as seen below.

They welcomed their first child in daughter Blakely Marie Watt just back in March.

