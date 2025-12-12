TJ Watt's wife Dani shares emotional post after Steelers star's scary collapsed lung

Pittsburgh Steelers superstar T.J. Watt is dealing with a serious lung issue that hospitalized him since Wednesday. On Friday, his wife Dani shared an emotional post.

The All-Pro linebacker experienced discomfort at the team’s facility on Wednesday, according to head coach Mike Tomlin, and went to the hospital for tests. On Thursday, he needed surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung, as brother J.J. Watt posted on Friday.

Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility.



Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today.



He and his… — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 12, 2025

Dani had a similar update on her Instagram Stories and poured out her emotions after a scary couple of days:

“Yesterday TJ completed successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered early Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility. It has been a very long hard couple of days but he will be home soon to recover. Thank you all for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers, and support the past couple of days. And praise God for the amazing medical teams at both hospitals! 🙏🏼❤️”

It’s unlikely Watt will be able to play Monday night at the Miami Dolphins.

The former Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 has seven sacks this season as the 7-6 Steelers fight to win the AFC North division and make the playoffs.

His health, obviously, is the most important thing and it sounds like he’ll be fine as he recovers.

Dani and T.J.’s love story

The couple met in 2016 when he played football for the Wisconsin Badgers and she played soccer for the university.

They tied the knot in 2022 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as seen below.

