Caleb Williams' new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Caleb Williams has a guaranteed contract with the Chicago Bears for four years and $39.5 million. He’s already spending a good chunk of that on a baller mansion.
Williams, who is the No. 1 over pick out of USC, has sky-high expectations in the Windy City with his painted nails and all his talent. It’s been a slow start for Williams and the Bears, however, as the team sits at 1-2. Williams finally threw his first two touchdowns of the season and over 360 yards this past Sunday and hopes to build off that momentum.
Off the field, though, the 22-year-old Williams is definitely already winning. He currently has partnerships with Dr Pepper, Nissan, Wendy's, United, Beats by Dre, PlayStation, Alo and Neutrogena. Now, he’s the proud owner of a $12.9 million mansion in the prestigious neighborhood of Lake Forest, Illinois.
RELATED: Malik Nabers, Trevon Diggs have grills ‘ice off’ in Cowboys, Giants game
The luxury residence spans three acres and has private beach access. The 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom estate also has a master bedroom fit for a king, a fitness center, a game room, an outdoor infinity pool overlooking Lake Michigan, and much more. Here’s a view of just how massive it is:
RELATED: Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Here are a few of the pictures of the interior as well:
That house is definitely big enough to throw some passes around in. Will girlfriend Alina Thyregod be putting a lady’s touch to the place? Or maybe he will paint it himself like his nails? Will he still keep his Heisman Trophy between his LEGO sets? There’s so many questions, but the one thing we do know is Williams has earned this purchase with the hard work and dedication to his craft. Let’s hope the rest of his season is as big as this house.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels