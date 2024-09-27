Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Giants, Cowboys game
While Malik Nabers and Trevon Diggs were busy having a grills “ice off” contest on the field for Thursday night’s NFL game, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex of all with gold.
McLaughlin-Levrone, who won two gold medals in track and field at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, was spotted on the sidelines of the New York Giants home game vs. the Dallas Cowboys. McLaughlin-Levrone is a New Jersey native and popped on over and showed off her Olympic hardware.
The moment of the night, however, came when Prime Video reporter Taylor Rooks came up to the 25-year-old star and asked to touch her gold medal, which lead to this amazing exchange:
That’s a mega flex right there when you dig in your purse and pull out a second gold medal. McLaughlin-Levrone technically could have pulled out two more for the two she won during the 2020 Tokyo Games.
This isn’t the first flex for McLaughlin-Levrone at a sporting event either. Just on Saturday, McLaughlin-Levrone was in attendance to watch her alma mater Kentucky host the Ohio Bobcats and showed the world that she is an incredible juggler during an interview on the SEC Network.
While the juggling was impressive, the gold medal boast on Thursday Night Football takes the cake. Well done, Sydney McLauglin-Levrone.
