Gabby Thomas, Hot Ones' Sean Evans pose for 'spicy' photo at Athlos NYC
It has been an incredible 2024 for USA track star Gabby Thomas. After winning three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Gabby became an international superstar.
She's been having the time of her life, living it up on the pickleball court and even taking in some WNBA action alongside fellow Olympic hero Simone Biles. She recently brought some of her standout fashion courtside for a New York Liberty WNBA Playoff game.
Gabby was in New York this week for the inaugural Athlos NYC invitational track meet.
WATCH: Gabby Thomas gets hips loose with flirty warm-up dance
Backed by Alexis Ohanian, Athlos NYC is the first-ever premier all-women's track meet with 36 of the top athletes from around the world competing in six disciplines.
The meet took place on Thursday, September 26 at Icahn Stadium.
Gabby finished second place in the 200m, earning $25,000 in prize money. She finished behind Brittany Brown, who also finished second in the 100m. With Brown's first and second-place finishes, she took home a whopping $85,000.
MORE: Athlos NYC prize money: How much will top female track athletes earn?
After the race at the star-studded event, Gabby linked up with an unexpected guest. "Hot Ones" host and the spice king himself, Sean Evans, was in attendance for Athlos NYC and posted up for a trackside photo with the Olympic champ.
It's the collaboration the world never knew it needed.
Perhaps we can get a Gabby Thomas appearance on an upcoming episode of "Hot Ones" before 2024 wraps up.
While Thomas' race at Athlos NYC didn't end how she would have wanted, she can still hold her head up high. After all, a $25,000 payday and gold medals in the in the 200m, 4x100m, and 4x400 meter relay is a pretty good two-month stretch.
