Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade ditches Pacers-Knicks for bachelorette party
Jade Jones and her stunning Indiana Pacers fits weren’t at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. She was at a friend’s bachelorette party in Miami instead wearing a different kind of fire outfit.
Throughout the playoffs Jones has crushed with her looks while her man has dominated on the court. We’ve seen her turn heads after his dagger three-pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then stole the show in Game 1 of the current series vs. the New York Knicks while hugging him after the game, and taunted Knicks fans after Game 2 in a yellow dress, as well as flexed a custom Pacers crop-top for Game 3 back in Indiana.
The Pacers and Haliburton could’ve used her good luck charm, too, as they fell in Game 5, 111-94, where the All-Star point guard only had 8 points and 6 assists. Indiana will now try and close out at home on Saturday night.
Jones couldn’t be there because she was busy having fun with a bride-to-be friend and her girls while rocking out in Florida in her swimsuit and hat, saying “we outsideeeee.”
Jones will likely be back to supporting Haliburton and the Pacers in a closeout opportunity in Game 6. For now, the elementary school teacher from Iowa should enjoy the outsideeee and the late spring weather without her man.
