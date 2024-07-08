USA Basketball players show off sneakers for Paris Olympics (PHOTOS)
The United States men's basketball team is heavvily favored to win gold at the 2024 Summmer Olympics in Paris.
Team USA is loaded with a roster of NBA stars including, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and many more. Even Joel Embiid decided to suit up for the United States this time around.
With the Paris Games just around the corner USA Basketball kicked off its training camp in Las Vegas.
Team USA will hold showase games in Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and London, before settling in France. Two of the warmup games, Serbia in Abu Dhabi and South Sudan in London, are against opponents the United States will face in the group stage of the official Olympic tournament.
While we wait for the Games to begin, the start of camp gave us a first look at some of the sneakers we will see gracing the court in France, wand there is plenty of U.S. pride.
Let's take a look at what some of the USA stars are wearing.
MORE: USA Basketball 2024 Olympic jerseys grade
LeBron James, Team USA colorway
Steph Curry, Under Armour Curry 12
Kevin Durant, Nike KD 17
Jrue Holiday, Nike Sabrina 2 "USA"
Anthony Edwards, USA AE1 Lows
Kawhi Leonard, New Balance Kawhi 4
Devin Booker, Nike Book 1 PE (PJ Tucker)
Joel Embiid, Skechers SKX FLOAT
Additional photos will be added as they become available.
— Enjoy free coverage of the rich and fabulous players from The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —