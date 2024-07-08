The Athlete Lifestyle logo

USA Basketball players show off sneakers for Paris Olympics (PHOTOS)

USA Basketball kicked off training camp ahead of the Paris Olympics, and members of the team gave us a first look at their signature sneakers for the Summer Games.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The United States men's basketball team is heavvily favored to win gold at the 2024 Summmer Olympics in Paris.

Team USA is loaded with a roster of NBA stars including, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and many more. Even Joel Embiid decided to suit up for the United States this time around.

With the Paris Games just around the corner USA Basketball kicked off its training camp in Las Vegas.

Team USA will hold showase games in Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and London, before settling in France. Two of the warmup games, Serbia in Abu Dhabi and South Sudan in London, are against opponents the United States will face in the group stage of the official Olympic tournament.

While we wait for the Games to begin, the start of camp gave us a first look at some of the sneakers we will see gracing the court in France, wand there is plenty of U.S. pride.

Let's take a look at what some of the USA stars are wearing.

LeBron James, Team USA colorway

Steph Curry, Under Armour Curry 12

Kevin Durant, Nike KD 17

Jrue Holiday, Nike Sabrina 2 "USA"

Anthony Edwards, USA AE1 Lows

Kawhi Leonard, New Balance Kawhi 4

Devin Booker, Nike Book 1 PE (PJ Tucker)

Joel Embiid, Skechers SKX FLOAT

Additional photos will be added as they become available.

