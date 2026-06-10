Vanessa Bryant Catches Eyes Posing With Daughter Natalia at L.A. Celebrity Event

Vanessa Bryant and her and Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia Bryant are always dressed to impress. The dynamic Bryant duo once again wowed together at a big event.

The 44-year-old widow, Vanessa, and daughter Natalia, 22, have caught attention for their fits like when they went cowgirl twins at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, and then for Kris Jenner's James Bond themed 70th birthday. You can also see them below in sizzling looks at Jay-Z's Oscars party as well.

They even know how to rock the casual looks while at Disneyland with Vanessa's rarely seen sister, and for Dodgers games as the two (along with Bianka and Capri Bryant) are super fans of the two-time defending World Series champions.

Vanessa and Natalia are back at it with their fit games

For Wednesday night's Culture Makers event hosted by Sofía Vergara, Jessica Alba, Tracy Brennan, and Nina Garcia in Beverly Hills, California, mother and daughter showed up and showed out with Natalia rocking the darker black outfit. The two flashed smiles to go along with with their winning looks.

The Culture Makers event is the annual gathering that celebrates the Hispanic and Latin community in the entertainment industry.

Natalia herself received a degree in film from the University of Southern California last year, and has starred in a commercial featuring her dad's sneakers and New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson. She even was the creative director on a Lakers hype video that featured LeBron James and Shohei Ohtani.

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Natalia Bryant in attendance of the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The mother-and-daughter Bryant duo showed off once again for a night out in LA.