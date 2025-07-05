Vanessa Bryant looks just like sister Sophie in jeans fits on family Disney trip
Vanessa Bryant and her daughter hit Disneyland for July 4th with her rarely-seen sister Sophie Laine.
Vanessa, 43, recently shared a happy birthday wish to her older sister Sophie in a throwback photo with Kobe Bryant together with the two in a rare pic. Their oldest daughter Natalia, 22, also shared a photo and a sweet message for her aunt’s birthday.
The Bryants have had a lot of family moments recently. They took a trip to New York City where Vanessa stepped out in a bold red fit, and then wore the perfect summer yellow dress with her daughters Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6 in Central Park. From there, it was off to Mexico where mom looked so much like Natalia, and then to watch a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Vanessa couldn’t stop smiling with her daughters and Bianka brought Natalia to laughs with her dance.
For the July 4th, the Bryants headed to “The Happiest Place on Earth” for an amazing day in their patriotic fits that Vanessa shared on her Instagram.
She also posted more photos, including with her only sister Sophie and her family.
But the photo of the sisters side-by-side definitely stood out looking alike in their jeans fits.
It’s amazing to see them together and how time flies from times they spent together at Lakers games and with Kobe.
