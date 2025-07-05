The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant looks just like sister Sophie in jeans fits on family Disney trip

The wife of Kobe Bryant shares photos of their daughters and her sister for 4th of July at Disneyland.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Vanessa Bryant and her daughter hit Disneyland for July 4th with her rarely-seen sister Sophie Laine.

Vanessa, 43, recently shared a happy birthday wish to her older sister Sophie in a throwback photo with Kobe Bryant together with the two in a rare pic. Their oldest daughter Natalia, 22, also shared a photo and a sweet message for her aunt’s birthday.

The Bryants have had a lot of family moments recently. They took a trip to New York City where Vanessa stepped out in a bold red fit, and then wore the perfect summer yellow dress with her daughters Natalia, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6 in Central Park. From there, it was off to Mexico where mom looked so much like Natalia, and then to watch a Los Angeles Dodgers game where Vanessa couldn’t stop smiling with her daughters and Bianka brought Natalia to laughs with her dance.

The Bryant family
The Bryants at a New York Liberty game on their NYC trip. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

For the July 4th, the Bryants headed to “The Happiest Place on Earth” for an amazing day in their patriotic fits that Vanessa shared on her Instagram.

The Bryant family
The Bryant family / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

She also posted more photos, including with her only sister Sophie and her family.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

But the photo of the sisters side-by-side definitely stood out looking alike in their jeans fits.

Vanessa Bryant and sister
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It’s amazing to see them together and how time flies from times they spent together at Lakers games and with Kobe.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

