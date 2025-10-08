The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia bosses Lakers sizzle with dad, Ohtani, and Luka Doncic

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant puts her USC film degree to good use in the new video full of Los Angeles stars.

Matt Ryan

LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
LA Natalia Bryant attending the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 2nd, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant has been all over the world lately rocking different fits for her professional modeling career. She also just put her college film degree to good use as the creative director for a powerful new Los Angeles Lakers video involving many LA stars.

The daughter of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant just graduated from the University of Southern California in May where she had an amazing tribute for dad on her fit that day.

Since then, she’s walked the runway for fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. She even had mom post about a fire fit, and good friend Ciara drop a two-word reaction to another. Not to mention, she posed with modeling legend Naomi Campbell.

Here’s her latest model photos the 22-year-old Natalia posted this week on Instagram.

Besides the modeling, she starred in a Nike commercial recently with New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson for dad’s new Kobe 3 Protro diamond shoes. Here are some photos from the commercial shoot she shared.

With all that going on, Natalia worked as the creative director on a fire new Lakers video that has Los Angeles stars like Shohei Ohtani, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, dad Kobe, and others in it before the NBA season starts. Here’s the full clip:

Vanessa made sure to show her daughter the love on her Instagram Stories for her accomplishment as well.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia Bryant is really coming into her own with her modeling career and now showcasing her film skills. No doubt she’ll be creative director on more future projects.

Dad Kobe won an Oscar in 2018 for for his animated film, “Dear Basketball”. He’d be so proud of his daughter.

Kobe Bryant and Natalia Bryan
Feb 16, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Western Conference guard Kobe Bryant (24) of the Los Angeles Lakers holds his daughter Natalia Bryant on his shoulders during practice for the 2013 NBA All-Star game. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

