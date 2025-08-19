The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Natalia Bryant stars in Nike ad with Jalen Brunson for awesome new Kobe kicks

The oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant is in a new ad previewing the release of the Kobe 3 Protro sneakers.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.
Natalia Bryant, daughter of former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant reacts before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Natalia Bryant received her degree from the University of Southern California in film recently, and also works as a professional model. She’s also the daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Combine all those ingredients and she’s the perfect fit to star in a new Nike ad to preview Kobe’s fire new sneakers that also includes New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

In May, Natalia had an amazing tribute to her late father at her USC gradation, and had a sweet kiss with mom Vanessa Bryant.

She was also just seen at a WNBA game in an all-black look promoting a brand, and then with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, at a Los Angeles Dodgers game for Kobe’s bobblehead night.

The Bryant family
The Bryant family being honored at the Dodgers game. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Natalia has promoted dad’s new sneakers before on her social media with mom like the All-Star Kobe 6 “Sail” shoes that JuJu Watkins would rock for the USC Trojans — Natalia’s school.

The stunning new Kobe 3 Protro are set to drop on August 23 and Nike posted this:

But it was Natalia’s commercial in a jewelry shop with the Knicks superstar Brunson that is going viral — as well as her all-white miniskirt fit.

She certainly crafted quite the fine pair of Nikes in that New York jewelry shop, as well as showed off her acting skills.

What a great ad by Nike. Natalia would also rock them herself in photos she promoted. Well done, Natalia and Nike on this perfect collab.

