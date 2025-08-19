Natalia Bryant stars in Nike ad with Jalen Brunson for awesome new Kobe kicks
Natalia Bryant received her degree from the University of Southern California in film recently, and also works as a professional model. She’s also the daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. Combine all those ingredients and she’s the perfect fit to star in a new Nike ad to preview Kobe’s fire new sneakers that also includes New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.
In May, Natalia had an amazing tribute to her late father at her USC gradation, and had a sweet kiss with mom Vanessa Bryant.
She was also just seen at a WNBA game in an all-black look promoting a brand, and then with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, at a Los Angeles Dodgers game for Kobe’s bobblehead night.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant rocks beautiful Kobe sneaker color matching Disney character
Natalia has promoted dad’s new sneakers before on her social media with mom like the All-Star Kobe 6 “Sail” shoes that JuJu Watkins would rock for the USC Trojans — Natalia’s school.
The stunning new Kobe 3 Protro are set to drop on August 23 and Nike posted this:
But it was Natalia’s commercial in a jewelry shop with the Knicks superstar Brunson that is going viral — as well as her all-white miniskirt fit.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
She certainly crafted quite the fine pair of Nikes in that New York jewelry shop, as well as showed off her acting skills.
What a great ad by Nike. Natalia would also rock them herself in photos she promoted. Well done, Natalia and Nike on this perfect collab.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Death Star 2.0: Raiders owner’s new $14M mansion looks like Allegiant Stadium’s twin
Uh oh: Deshaun Watson, new wife will be Browns worst nightmare with $131M leverage
Glory days: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during Jersey club duo dance
Proud mama: Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar flexes Browns ‘12’ eye-catching fit
What a catch: Megan Thee Stallion stuns in fishing fit on Klay Thompson’s boat