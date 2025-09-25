The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Diehard Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant slays Chelsea Freeman selfie as stunning duo

The widow of Kobe Bryant is as big a Dodgers fan as it gets and stood out in new photos with Freddie Freeman’s wife.

Matt Ryan

USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.
USA; Vanessa Bryant, Bianka Bryant, Capri Bryant and Natalia Bryant pose for a photo before the game between Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s almost time for the MLB playoffs to start, and no doubt diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant will be attending a few games. After she just took in a game with her daughters, she was spotted in a stunning photo next to a famous LA WAG.

Vanessa, 43, is the widow of Kobe Bryant, who was a big Dodgers fan himself. She had a special Kobe tribute after the team won its 8th World Series title in ‘24, which 8 and 24 were Kobe’s numbers when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The mom of three has been seen at different games this season like with her lookalike daughter Natalia, 22, and then on Kobe’s bobblehead night when daughter Bianka, 8, crushed the first pitch while Capri, 6, stole the show on the mic. Most recently, they sat behind home plate with Lakers legend and minority Dodgers owner Magic Johnson.

Vanessa Bryant with Magic Johnson and her daughter
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While at the game they could be seen getting the attention of World Series hero Freddie Freeman who waved back at them.

Freddie Freeman
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Speaking of Freeman, Vanessa was spotted with his wife Chelsea Freeman and Nikki Brown.

Vanessa Bryant, Chelsea Freeman, Nikki Brown
Vanessa Bryant, Chelsea Freeman, Nikki Brown / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

The selfie with Vanessa and Chelsea alone definitely stood out as well.

Vanessa Bryant and Chelsea Freeman
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It’s almost playoff time for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, and Vanessa and Chelsea look to be in championship form together.

Hopefully we see them together again in the postseason. Vanessa will surely be watching.

Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

