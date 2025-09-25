Diehard Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant slays Chelsea Freeman selfie as stunning duo
It’s almost time for the MLB playoffs to start, and no doubt diehard Los Angeles Dodgers fan Vanessa Bryant will be attending a few games. After she just took in a game with her daughters, she was spotted in a stunning photo next to a famous LA WAG.
Vanessa, 43, is the widow of Kobe Bryant, who was a big Dodgers fan himself. She had a special Kobe tribute after the team won its 8th World Series title in ‘24, which 8 and 24 were Kobe’s numbers when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The mom of three has been seen at different games this season like with her lookalike daughter Natalia, 22, and then on Kobe’s bobblehead night when daughter Bianka, 8, crushed the first pitch while Capri, 6, stole the show on the mic. Most recently, they sat behind home plate with Lakers legend and minority Dodgers owner Magic Johnson.
While at the game they could be seen getting the attention of World Series hero Freddie Freeman who waved back at them.
Speaking of Freeman, Vanessa was spotted with his wife Chelsea Freeman and Nikki Brown.
The selfie with Vanessa and Chelsea alone definitely stood out as well.
It’s almost playoff time for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, and Vanessa and Chelsea look to be in championship form together.
Hopefully we see them together again in the postseason. Vanessa will surely be watching.
