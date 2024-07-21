The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA All-Stars fashionably great: Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, more (PHOTOS)

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and more were captured showing off their stunning pregame style before the WNBA All-Star Game.

Ty Bronicel

Jul 20, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
All kinds of sartorial looks were on display as WNBA All-Stars made their way into Footprint Center in Phoenix before Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game between Team WNBA and the USA Women's Basketball National Team.


The Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston, and Caitlin Clark walked in together looking fantastic.

Caitlin Clark
Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese strolled solo and wanted everyone to know two things about tonight:

Angel Reese
Chicago Sky player Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson talks to New York Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant.

Then the rest of the players sleekly made their way through the stadium tunnels.

Look for an especially happy Brittney Griner from the Phoenix Mercury who mugged for the camera. Wait for it...

Check out more looks here:

No matter which team prevails tonight, every WNBA All-Star was a fashion winner.

