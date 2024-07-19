Caitlin Clark's not-so-subtle Angel Reese joke at 2024 WNBA All-Star arrivals
All is fair in love and the WNBA Rookie of the Year debate.
Rookie sensations and perceived rivals, the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, will play on the same team for the first time in the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game for Team WNBA. They’ll take on the USA Women’s National Team, who of course are getting ready for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
To be fair, Clark was effusive with her praise for Chi-Town Barbie at the All-Star orange carpet arrivals. But of course the WNBA’s tweet led with this one-line zinger.
And if you don’t watch the clip, here’s the Fever’s first-year phenom’s full answer when she was asked about playing with Reese.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark slays in sheer, see-through fit at 2024 WNBA All-Star arrivals
“I’m pretty excited,” said Clark. “It’s cool. Like obviously, it’s rare to have two rookies in the All-Star Game, so I think just enjoy that. Obviously the fans are super excited about it. I just think it’s really good for the W[NBA]. And obviously she’s having an incredible year, so it’s going to be really fun. She’s certainly probably going to lead the game in rebounds. I expect that out of her. Like, that’s just what she does.”
Fellow first-year phenom Reese broke the WNBA rookie record for double-doubles, but it became a point of controversy that it was stats padding to keep the streak alive, which was ruthlessly ended on the final possession of the Sky’s game against the New York Liberty.
But don't feel bad for Reese. She was living it up as Vegas Barbie with Kysre Grondezick and possible beau Jaylen Brown, and had more good times with a surprise appearance by Usher after the Sky upset the Las Vegas Aces.
RELATED: Angel Reese rocks Chicago Sky-blue catsuit with kicks to match
So Clark’s answer was a joke, but Chi-Town Barbie fans probably will wince when they see it.
For their part, Clark and Reese both exude class and grace, and even if a natural rivalry continues to blossom from their college days at Iowa and LSU, then that’s great for the WNBA and the duo’s burgeoning brand empires.
Let’s see if Reese has an unintentional jab rebuttal.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh snap: Flau’jae’s mom serves priceless humble pie about leaving LSU for WNBA
Superfly!: Cameron Brink dons superhero spandex with LA Sparks legend (PHOTOS)
Adorable: Livvy Dunne posts darling four-word caption for Paul Skenes All-Star gig
Smokin’: Angel Reese, Kysre Gondrezick light up Vegas: oh, Jaylen Brown too
Aww: Adorable Alert: Rickea Jackson shimmies with 7-year-old teammate’s daughter