Livvy Dunne posts darling four-word caption for Paul Skenes All-Star experience

The social media superstar only had one goal during MLB All-Star festivities: support her boyfriend. And this caption perfectly sums it up.

Matthew Graham

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
When it’s all said and Dunne, Paul Skenes had a fantastic MLB All-Star trip with his girlfriend.

Private plane to the game. Check.

Social media superstar gf crushing it on your behalf for every event and the actual 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Check.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes walks the red carpet with LSU gymnast and girlfriend Livvy Dunne before the 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field. / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Matching the hype and getting out of the first inning unscathed. Check.

Winning the entire All-Star break even though your team lost. Check.

So how did Livvy Dunne, who’s most fabulous, awesome summer continues, share her experience on her Instagram post about her boyfriend, the Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Mr. Skenes?

“Paul-Star game highlights⭐️🤠,” she simply wrote. OMG. How adorable! In a previous Instagram Story from the All-Star festivities, she had used a like from The Chainsmokers “#Selfie” to poke a little fun at her man. 

In this case, it was like any attractive couple on social media, minus the fact that one is now a certified A-list social influencer, and the other is one of the most exciting rookie pitchers the MLB has seen in quite some time. Our favorite is the candid shot at the end of the slideshow postgame.

As one user said, the duo “took over Texas.”

For the 2024 MLB All-Star festivities, they sure did.

