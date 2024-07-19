The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Bueckers sizzles in crop top in sweltering ‘Phoenix heat’

The UConn Huskies guard showed off her dance moves (and her fan-acclaimed fit) in a TikTok video taken in the hot Arizona weather.

Michelle McGahan

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2024.
UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers during press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in 2024. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Paige Bueckers may have been sweating in that Arizona weather — “This Phoenix heat is NOO JOKEEE,” she captioned her most recent TikTok video — but the temperature was no match for the heat she brought while dancing in a fresh fit that showed off her abs.

Bueckers rocked a black crop top overlaid with a loose-fitting white button-down top — keeping her look color-coordinated with baggy, ripped black denim jeans and white sneakers.

“My fav outfit on u paige 😘,” one fan wrote in the comments section of the post.

The UConn Huskies basketball guard also wore her blonde hair in a slicked-back updo that her followers were obsessed with.

“THE SLICK BACK BUN IS EATINGGGG!! And so did you dance moves! :),” another fan gushed.

The 15-second clip also showed Bueckers’ toned abs as she danced her way around the bathroom.

“This Paige heat is NO JOKE also,” a third person quipped, playing on the college athlete's caption.

Bueckers may be hot in Phoenix, but her fans know she’s bringing even more heat herself.

