Cameron Brink shows bathing suit throwback photos of mom as proof of good genes

The Los Angeles Sparks star thanks her mom for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit looks.

Matt Ryan

Cameron Brink poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Cameron Brink poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

The saying “she got it from her mama” looks to be true for WNBA star Cameron Brink. The Los Angeles Sparks star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off some throwback photos of her young mom in different bathing suits to thank her for her genes.

The 6-foot-4 basketball player’s mom Michelle Bain-Brink is also quite tall and Cameron has called her “twin” in a recent photo.

Cameron Brink / Instagram
Cameron Brink / Instagram

Brink is quite the WNBA fashion queen rocking fire looks to the arenas and outside of them like her winning miniskirt and boots combo while on Wheel of Fortune, and her NBA All-Star weekend stunner.

While she’s still fighting to get back on the court soon after tearing her ACL last June in her rookie season with the Sparks, Brink has worked hard to keep in shape. She absolutely crushed her SI Swimsuit photos.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

On Friday, Brink took to Instagram to thank her mom: “@mbainl momma brink miss swim modellll 🥰🥰 thank you for your genes lol,” and she posted a few stunning photo of Mama Brink.

Cameron Brink and mom
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Michelle Bain-Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram
Michelle Bain-Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Thanks to Cameron for sharing those older photos. She clearly got it from her mama.

Published
