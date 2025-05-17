Cameron Brink shows bathing suit throwback photos of mom as proof of good genes
The saying “she got it from her mama” looks to be true for WNBA star Cameron Brink. The Los Angeles Sparks star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed off some throwback photos of her young mom in different bathing suits to thank her for her genes.
The 6-foot-4 basketball player’s mom Michelle Bain-Brink is also quite tall and Cameron has called her “twin” in a recent photo.
RELATED: 6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink amazes in SI Swimsuit issue debut
Brink is quite the WNBA fashion queen rocking fire looks to the arenas and outside of them like her winning miniskirt and boots combo while on Wheel of Fortune, and her NBA All-Star weekend stunner.
While she’s still fighting to get back on the court soon after tearing her ACL last June in her rookie season with the Sparks, Brink has worked hard to keep in shape. She absolutely crushed her SI Swimsuit photos.
RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink has tennis skirt fit-off with Sparks teammate Rae Burrell
On Friday, Brink took to Instagram to thank her mom: “@mbainl momma brink miss swim modellll 🥰🥰 thank you for your genes lol,” and she posted a few stunning photo of Mama Brink.
Thanks to Cameron for sharing those older photos. She clearly got it from her mama.
