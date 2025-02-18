Cameron Brink crushes step back lunges with little girl in arms, fire workout fit
Cameron Brink found a new way to rehab her knee: With an adorable little girl in her arms during a workout.
The Los Angeles Sparks star has been out of basketball since June when she tore her ACL and required surgery. She also had to miss playing for the Lunar Owls in the new 3x3 Unrivaled League despite slaying in her full uniform.
She’s also been crushing her fits in the offseason like her sheer top, miniskirt combo, and her polka-dot minidress with bad girl leather jacket look, and most recently for NBA All-Star Weekend events in a blue miniskirt and matching crop top.
Besides slaying her fits, Brink has been rehabbing and recently got up some shots in short shorts. She also just took to Instagram to show off her knee strength in such an a cute way with a little workout buddy in her arms while doing step back lunges. Brink wrote, “my workout buddy .”
That’s too cute.
Also, Brink’s knee looks like it’s progressing nicely. She’s on track to be back by the start of the season in May.
Brink also rocked the fire crop top and shorts while with her cute little friend. That’s definitely a winning day at the gym for Brink.
