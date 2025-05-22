6-foot-4 Cameron Brink flexes all-white tennis skirt look for WNBA tunnel fit
Cameron Brink is eyeing a Los Angeles Sparks return this summer. Her fit game hasn’t taken a day off.
The 23-year-old star hasn’t seen the court since her season-ending ACL injury last June in her rookie year that also prevented her from playing for the Lunar Owls in the inaugural season of the 3x3 league Unrivaled. She’s been training hard to get back with some unorthodox workouts and some painful looking splits.
While she’s working her way back as the WNBA season is underway, she’s still showing off her All-Star fashion game. In fact, all offseason she brought the heat like her winning miniskirt and boots combo on Wheel of Fortune, and her matching crop top and miniskirt at NBA All-Star weekend.
Cameron Brink shows bathing suit throwback photos of mom as proof of good genes
For the start of the season, she first showed off some leather shorts and matching boots for a home game. While on the road Wednesday night at the Phoenix Mercury, she brought the white-hot heat in a white tennis skirt fit.
6-foot-4 Cameron Brink dazzles beside 6-foot-6 Lonzo Ball in WNBA, NBA hang out
Brink also showed off some crazy purse accessories with her look.
Brink is also making her first tunnel entrances while an engaged woman, having been proposed to by longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with a huge rock she’s been showing off.
Soon Brink will be wearing the fit all Sparks fans want to see: Her uniform.
